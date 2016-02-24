#trending

Health
5

Court Orders Johnson & Johnson To Pay $72M in Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Case
by Feb 24, 2016
Johnson and Johnson

Johnson & Johnson

Trusted baby brand Johnson & Johnson was ordered by a Missouri state jury to pay $72 million of damages to the family of a woman whose death from ovarian cancer was linked to her use of the company’s talc-based Baby Powder and Shower to Shower for several decades.

In a verdict announced late Monday night, jurors in the circuit court of St. Louis awarded the family of Jacqueline Fox $10 million of actual damages and $62 million of punitive damages, according to the family’s lawyers and court records.

The verdict is the first by a U.S. jury to award damages over the claims, the lawyers said.

Johnson & Johnson faces several hundred lawsuits claiming that in an effort to boost sales, they failed for decades to warn consumers that their talc-based products could cause cancer.

Fox, who lived in Birmingham, Alabama, claimed she used Baby Powder and Shower to Shower for feminine hygiene for more than 35 years before being diagnosed three years ago with ovarian cancer. She died in October at age 62.

Jurors found Johnson & Johnson liable for fraud, negligence and conspiracy, the family’s lawyers said. Deliberations lasted four hours, following a three-week trial.

Carol Goodrich, a Johnson & Johnson spokeswoman, said: “We have no higher responsibility than the health and safety of consumers, and we are disappointed with the outcome of the trial. We sympathize with the plaintiff’s family but firmly believe the safety of cosmetic talc is supported by decades of scientific evidence.”

In another case dating back to October 2013, a federal jury in Sioux Falls, South Dakota found that plaintiff Deane Berg’s use of Johnson & Johnson’s body powder products was a factor in her developing ovarian cancer. However, no damages were awarded.

Have you used Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder? And if so, will you be making the switch to an organic brand or are you not worried?

Tags: , , , ,
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter
  • tinycurls

    The first time I learned of a link between talc and ovarian cancer, I switched to Johnson & Johnson’s corn starch baby powder. When I heard about the link between relaxers and fibroids, I went natural. You don’t have to tell me twice.

    • FragranceObsessed

      Okay! (team natural and team corn starch)

  • [email protected]

    The verdict is historic. Of course Johnson and Johnson would deny all of the accusations. They desire to make profit and to present the most positive designation of their products. This case certainly changes everything and more people will find alternatives to Johnson and Johnson’s Talc powder. There is a higher popularity with natural products in our generation too.

  • Mary Burrell

    Talc is a dangerous thing for a woman’s reproductive system.

  • Mico

    I know this is a civil case but why aren’t companies that have been legally proven to committing fraud and essentially poisoning their customers brought up on criminal charges. I am sure that this family deserves their settlement but in the end what good does settlements do when its a multibillion corporation and they can just go on about their business of tricking and poisoning customers and the ceos, advertisers, or whoever made the judgement call to not inform customers continues to be able to work either at that company or moving on to another.

LATEST STORIES

Entertainment

Do Black Folk Owe Colin Kaepernick?

by 11 hours ago
Entertainment

Is This Sh!t Real: Blac Chyna Posts Pic With New Boo In Response To Rob Kardashian Fiasco

by 1 day ago
Entertainment

On Jay Z’s 4:44: Black Men Should Thank Feminism for the Album

by 1 day ago
Entertainment

Halle Berry Disillusioned: Oscar Win “Meant Nothing” for Diversity in Hollywood

by 1 week ago