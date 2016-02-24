Folks Are Upset With Zac Posen For Using Mostly Black Models Even Though His Collection Was Inspired By A Black Princess

Last Monday, twenty-five black models walked for Zac Posen’s Fall 2016 collection at the New York Fashion Week. In an industry where black women are few and far between on the runway, this move caught the attention of many, even making headlines in the New York Times citing fashion week’s ‘shift toward diversity’. Though the response to Posen’s highlighting of black models has largely been positive, there are those who refuse to let black girls rock.

The mood boards for #ZacPosen #FW16 #NYFW @cfda @nyfw A photo posted by @zacposen on Feb 15, 2016 at 1:52pm PST

The motivation behind Posen’s NYFW collection was Ugandan Princess Elizabeth Bagaaya Akiiki, or Princess Elizabeth of Toro. Born in 1936, she became the third African woman in history to be accepted to and graduate from Cambridge University. She was also the first female East African to be admitted to the English bar in 1965. Princess Elizabeth of Toro even became a highly successful fashion model in the United States and graced the covers of Vogue and Harpers.

The purpose of Posen’s collection was to pay homage to Princess Elizabeth and it seems only logical that the models reflect that purpose. Not to mention, the runway could use some color.

#BlackModelsMatter #womanofcolormatter #Diversity is what makes the world beautiful and inspiring! #NYFW #FW16 @cfda bag by @ash_chew A photo posted by @zacposen on Feb 13, 2016 at 3:19pm PST

In a statement to Harper’s Bazaar, Posen wrote:

Since the inspiration was Elizabeth of Toro it made sense to have a casting reflecting this. Their presence and the diversity of the casting complemented the collection and made it more striking. … We live in a diverse world and it is essential it is represented in the fashion industry—it has always been critical to me, as well as a key component of my collections—whether it’s shapes, sizes or skin color—as my customers are global and part of all diverse groups.

You can’t make everybody happy. There are some people who will always make an effort to find fault with there is none.