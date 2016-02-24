Kanye Rants About Amber Rose & Taylor Swift During Los Angeles Show

Tuesday night, Kanye West held a listening party of sorts at 1Oak in Los Angeles, and of course it was everything we’ve come to expect from West: rants and raves.

West, who recently released Life of Pablo, had some words about both Amber Rose and Taylor Swift:

#kanyewest #funny said #amberrose #never #stuckthefinger in #lol A video posted by Mr.Make it happen!!! (@fu_bish_im_acting_brandnew) on Feb 24, 2016 at 1:37am PST

West still seems butt hurt about Rose’s accusations that he enjoyed prostate stimulation, or whatever it was she was referring to last month on Twitter.

Then there’s the Swift accusations that she never heard his ‘diss’ song, which a Grammy producer already verified that she approved of it:

A video posted by Mr.Make it happen!!! (@fu_bish_im_acting_brandnew) on Feb 24, 2016 at 1:36am PST

It seems as though West is still up to his old antics. But I hate to admit that Life of Pablo isn’t that bad of an album.