Minister Louis Farrakhan & The Nation Of Islam Vow To Offer Beyoncé Security If Police Refuse

A few people are completely ignoring our “Leave Beyoncé Alone” pleas including the Miami, Tampa and Tennessee police departments who have all begun boycotts against working the Formation World Tour, as well as purchasing tickets. (Which they probably weren’t going to do in the first place) Bey’s black power Superbowl Formation performance ruffled feathers nationwide with folks claiming it was “militant” and “anti-police”.

In a rousing keynote speech for the Nation of Islam’s Saviour’s Day 2016, Farrakhan commended Beyoncé for taking her stance, and taunted her detractors for becoming offended. Likening the struggle of American blacks to that of The Holocaust, Farrakhan called for the same sympathy in both injustices.

“She started talking all that black stuff, and white folks were like, ‘We don’t know how to deal with that.’ Well you taught us everywhere we went about The Holocaust, but we had sympathy for you. But when one of us shows some independence, look at how you’re treating Beyoncé now.”

In response to police boycotts against the singer’s tour, Farrakhan insisted that Fruit of Islam, the Nation of Islam’s security sector, will handle the job.

“You’re gonna picket, you’re not gonna offer police protection, but the FOI [ Fruit of Islam] will,” he said.

Watch Minister Farrakhan pledge his support for Beyoncé below: