Minister Louis Farrakhan & The Nation Of Islam Vow To Offer Beyoncé Security If Police Refuse
by Feb 23, 2016
A few people are completely ignoring our “Leave Beyoncé Alone” pleas including the Miami, Tampa and Tennessee police departments who have all begun boycotts against working the Formation World Tour, as well as purchasing tickets. (Which they probably weren’t going to do in the first place) Bey’s black power Superbowl Formation performance ruffled feathers nationwide with folks claiming it was “militant” and “anti-police”.
In a rousing keynote speech for the Nation of Islam’s Saviour’s Day 2016, Farrakhan commended Beyoncé for taking her stance, and taunted her detractors for becoming offended. Likening the struggle of American blacks to that of The Holocaust, Farrakhan called for the same sympathy in both injustices.

“She started talking all that black stuff, and white folks were like, ‘We don’t know how to deal with that.’ Well you taught us everywhere we went about The Holocaust, but we had sympathy for you. But when one of us shows some independence, look at how you’re treating Beyoncé now.”

In response to police boycotts against the singer’s tour, Farrakhan insisted that Fruit of Islam, the Nation of Islam’s security sector, will handle the job.

“You’re gonna picket, you’re not gonna offer police protection, but the FOI [Fruit of Islam] will,” he said.

Watch Minister Farrakhan pledge his support for Beyoncé below:

Newer Comments  
  • Mahogany

    Yess ??✊?

  • _a_

    Beyonce does not want this mans help. Isn’t he the same one who told Jayz that he should order her to cover up?

    • Mary Burrell

      You beat me to it.

    • _a_

      Lol.Im glad someone else sees through his mess.

    • Brad

      The thing is the Nation of Islam provides security for neighborhoods and black community all the time. Protecting old black women and children in some of the worse housing projects.

    • [email protected]

      They have done that. They also have their own Final Call magazine too.

    • _a_

      That’s not really the point.

  • [email protected]

    First, the cops, who are using boycotts against Beyonce, are acting silly. The Flint water poisoning in Michigan, the health care system, and other issues are more important than Beyonce’s performance. These same cops are more concerned with promoting their Blue Shield than respecting blackness. There is a serious problem where structural racism, police terrorism, the War on Drugs, and poverty have harmed the lives of many black people. Readily, numerous cops have killed black people with impunity. They have also killed Fred Hampton and Mark Clark in cold blood in 1969. Anyone can witness that Beyonce’s performance is not even anti-all police. Louis Farrakhan is experiencing irony. On a previous occasion, he has criticized both Jay Z and Beyonce on the issue of clothing attire. Now, he has praised Beyonce because of her video. I don’t know if Beyonce would accept the Fruit of Islam (who know martial arts and other self defense training). We shall see. Regardless, I won’t support the far right crowd’s slander of Beyonce. At the end of the day, our enemy ultimately is the system of racism/white supremacy.

  • Natasha Peacock

    I know many her will disagree with what I’m about to type…but if she doesn’t already have security in place I would take them up on the offer. I don’t care how much black people: talk, critique, shun, make fun of, praise each other when it comes down to it we know we are all we got. I think all he’s conveying is look I may disagree with somethings you do but I got you.

    • Chazz A

      This is a good point. I certainly don’t agree with everything the Minister says, but I think his offer to provide security is valid. The FOI is more than capable of security detail if needed, they have done great work in tough neighborhoods around my city in the past.
      You are right, we ARE all we got!

    • Mr Randall K

      Great work in tough neighborhoods? I hate to burst ya bubble but it looks like the islam fruit guys forgot about Chicago.

    • Chazz A

      State your position on this topic, if you actually have one.

    • Mary Burrell

      I see your favorite troll is back he likes to follow you.

    • [email protected]

      That troll is something else.

    • Mr Randall K

      I’m not a troll, I’m a human being.

    • [email protected]

      Trolls can be human beings you know. There is no evidence that Beyonce’s performance shows hatred of all police officers.

    • Mr Randall K

      Ok if you say so……

    • Chazz A

      That clown is a non factor

    • Mr Randall K

      Ok. Beyonce brought this on herself with her black panther super bowl show. Her hatred for law enforcement has put police officers in danger.To make matters worse,
      a police officer’s family has been threatened recently.
      Obviously you have a grudge against the Police so I don’t expect an intelligent reply but Police Officers have to do the most dangerous job with the lowest pay. You should respect and honor them instead of hating them.

    • Chazz A

      The entire situation started with a Twitter troll. It was a combination of mass media manipulation and right wing race baiting. Beyonce’s performance did not represent hate. If the cop you mentioned is that idiot in Tennessee, I suggest you research his tainted history.
      Cops are not in danger of being hunted and killed my black people. In fact, 7 of the 8 cops who have been killed in this country, were killed by angry, armed, white males.
      That lunatic who shot up the Planned Parenthood clinic, injured 5 cops killing 1 and he’s still alive!
      I got about as much respect and honor for cops as I have for the klan ,ZERO! I lost a relative to a rogue cop years ago and this has been my stance since then.
      Do yourself a favor and turn off Faux-news or TMZ or whatever and find a better new source.

    • Mr Randall K

      Meh…….

    • Rizzo

      thanks, dad.

    • pandicorn

      I agree with you. the police should, but sadly wont protect us I think she should take it. we have to stick together or we will all but be whisper of a great people.

  • ReallyReal

    Alright now.

 
Newer Comments  

