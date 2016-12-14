Black Women’s Life Expectancy Tops Everyones

Black women are magic when it comes to having a life expectancy that is longer than others.

According to a report by the CDC, whereas black men, white men and women’s life expectancies have dropped, us black women are still holding on.

“What we are seeing is that the message about the importance of health is getting through to black women,” said Linda Goler Blount, president and chief executive of Black Women’s Health Imperative, a national health advocacy nonprofit based in the District of Columbia. “The data show that the majority of us know that we need to improve and are working on it. We also understand the importance of having a positive attitude. When black women are asked to define what good health means, we say things such as ‘being calm’ or ‘being at peace.’ We don’t use diseases to define it. We don’t let a condition like obesity define who we are, even though we work on getting into shape.”

Many are shocked about the findings, with one writer stating “With black women being disproportionately overweight, overworked, overlooked and underpaid, you’d think they would be on the verge of extinction.”

Yeah, extinction? Not exactly the term I would use.

But according to the Black Women’s Health Imperative, we’re out here putting in the work and exercise to survive.

“Whether it’s because of a lack of transportation or a determined effort to get exercise, black women tend to walk a lot,” Blount said. “We are on the move more than most.”

“There has also been the ‘Michelle Obama Effect,’ ” Blount said. “Her emphasis on healthy eating and exercise during the past eight years has really paid off. Black women are so inspired by her – her relationships with her husband, children and mother. Black women are really trying to emulate her.”

Call it whatever you want, but we out here. And we’re not going nowhere!