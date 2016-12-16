Dylann Roof Was Too Tired To Follow Through With Other Church Killings

On Thursday, Dylann Roof was found guilty of 33 federal charges tied to the deadly shootings at Charleston, S.C.’s., Mother Emanuel Church in June of 2015. Roof’s charges included murder, hate crimes and crimes against religious practice.

During the investigation authorities discovered that Roof had a list of other churches he planned on targeting, as well. And according to investigators, Roof was too tired to follow through with his plans.

“It was troubling, it really was.” said Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg, the Pastor at Bethel AME Church in Columbia after he heard his church was written on the yellow slip of paper by Roof. “I think it brings about a sense of alarm, and you would really hate to think that there was so much premeditation if you will, of enacting such behavior.”

Roof entered Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston on the evening of June 17, 2015, and, for nearly an hour, sat among a dozen people at a Bible study before opening fire during the worshippers’ final prayer.

Roof was said to be emotionless as the verdict was read on Thursday and federal prosecutors are seeking a death sentence. Roof has also made a request to represent himself in the penalty phase of the trial, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 3.