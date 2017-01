Comedian Lil Duval had some advice on how Robert Kardashian should deal with Blac Chyna on the heels of their breakup. Over the weekend, the couple had all of their personal drama on social media with Kardashian saying that Chyna left him in an empty house took their baby Dream.

According to Lil Duval, since Kardashian is dealing with a ‘hood’ chick, there’s only one way to deal with her and that’s with beating her.

#LilDuval out here trying to make #RobKardashian catch a case 🤔 #BlacChyna A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 19, 2016 at 8:01am PST

Neither funny or right.

But when has Lil Duval been either of those? Never.