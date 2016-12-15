Meagan Good to Star as ‘Foxy Brown’ In Hulu Series

Meagan Good is never without a show, and even though Minority Report was cancelled recently, she’s about to get foxy for Hulu.

Good is set to star in Foxy Brown on the streaming service. Taking on the Foxy role has been a passion for Good, and she will produce the series, along with being executive produced by her husband DeVon Franklin and Tony Krantz, with MGM TV studios. The series is described as a modern-day reimagining of cult classic, that of course starred Pam Grier.

On top of the Hulu series, Good will be seen headlining the Lifetime movie Love By the 10th Date, which premieres on January 28th, and also will star in the feature Deuces. Earlier this year, Good published her first book, bestseller The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love, which she co-wrote with Franklin.