Muslim Student Lied About Being Attacked on NYC Subway

The Muslim college student who said three men assaulted her and called her a terrorist on the New York City subway two weeks ago, apparently made the whole thing up.

According to the NYPD, 18-year-old Yasmin Seweid lied about being attacked on an uptown No. 6 train at East 23rd Street on December 1.

Seweid filed a report stating that Trump supporters yelled at her and tried to grab her hijab on the train, but days after the attack, Seweid disappeared. Her family reported her missing to Long Island police, and she was found on December 9.

Police sources say Seweid made up the story because she didn’t want to get in trouble for breaking her curfew after being out late drinking with friends.

Seweid’s parents have now forced her to shave her head over the incident and were upset that she was dating a Christian.

She was charged with filing a false report and released after her arraignment early Thursday in Manhattan Criminal Court.

She faces up to a year in jail for each charge.