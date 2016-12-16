OITNB’s Danielle Brooks Points Out ANTM Hypocrisy

Danielle Brooks has a bone to pick with America’s Next Top Model. And it has to do with a little hypocrisy she’s noticed when it comes to plus sized model Ashley Graham being a judge, but no plus sized contestants.

“You had an Asian, African, a red head, transgender, an androgynous sister, even twins…(much love for that) but not 1 plus size woman-when 67% of women are plus in the US?? This could’ve been a perfect opportunity for them to highlight fabulous designers that also do plus fashion or highlight strictly plus designers that rarely get any shine. They could’ve also highlighted the struggles that come with being plus. We could’ve at least gotten to 2%. The plus competitor would’ve been able to lean on the fact that a reflection of herself (Ashley Graham) was in the room reminding her that her dream IS possible,” Brooks wrote.

Obviously Graham would have been an asset to any plus sized contestants on the show, since she’s the “it” girl of the moment when it comes to having what some call an “acceptable” plus sized body shape.

After Brooks’ initial post, she posted a photo of her own plus sized body:

👑Queening 👑 –> now read my last post. A photo posted by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Dec 13, 2016 at 10:12am PST

Honestly, is anyone really feeling this show since its sans Tyra Banks?