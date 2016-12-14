Open Thread: Did Power Deserve To Be Nominated For A Golden Globe?

Power‘s Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson had a few choice words for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for failing to nominate his hit show Power for a Golden Globe and even threatened to leave the show altogether. The rapper-actor blasted the organization via Instagram.

“I’m on the move again, the Golden Globes can suck a d-ck,” 50 Cent wrote. “I accept my series POWER was not intended to be a signature show for the network but it is the highest rated show. I know my audience very well, I’m done promoting this out side of contractual obligations. SEASON 4 KANAN MUST DIE, I got other sh-t to do.”

Jackson posted a second Instagram featuring a photo of Floyd Mayweather in what appears to be pseduo promo art for Season 4. The caption reads: “I’m off the POWER train, champ is gonna do the show. Go to him for more info, I gotta do something different.”

I'm off the POWER train, champ is gonna do the show. Go to him for more info, I gotta do something different. #EFFENVODKA A photo posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Dec 12, 2016 at 11:13am PST

Responding to a request for comment, a Starz spokesperson told Deadline: “We are grateful for the excellent work being done on Power by the producers, cast and crew. We certainly think this exceptional show has been overlooked by various awards committees, but the fans have made it the second-most-watched show on premium cable in 2016 … and those are accolades that mean just as much if not more.”

The show has been renewed for both a 4th and 5th season and 50 Cent, Power’s executive producer is on tap to helm a few other upcoming major projects for the network.

Nominees inlude Issa Rae (Insecure), Anthony Anderson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish), Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Courtney B Vance (The People vs OJ Simpson). Do you think Power deserved to nominated for a Golden Globe?