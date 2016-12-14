#trending

News

Parents Go Off on School Board For Protecting Racist Teacher
by Dec 14, 2016

Parents in a Lawrence, Kansas school district are upset over the fact that the school board is seemingly protecting a racist teacher.

South Middle School teacher Chris Cobb was placed on leave after stating to his students that white people were superior. But now the Board of Education has voted to settle with the teacher, which sparked outrage amongst parents.

The teacher will still receive pay and benefits until the end of the school year and the district will also not release any information about the alleged comments to the State Board of Education, in exchange for the teacher not filing a lawsuit against the district.

Cobb released a statement to media saying he was “unjustly accused” of making the comments.

