Parents Go Off on School Board For Protecting Racist Teacher

Parents in a Lawrence, Kansas school district are upset over the fact that the school board is seemingly protecting a racist teacher.

South Middle School teacher Chris Cobb was placed on leave after stating to his students that white people were superior. But now the Board of Education has voted to settle with the teacher, which sparked outrage amongst parents.

Parents demanding answers over settlement reached w/ @lawrenceks teacher after alleged racist comments in class pic.twitter.com/2NyfM6Ba7H — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) December 13, 2016

"Outrage" is the biggest way to describe the feeling at tonight's @lawrenceks Board of Education meeting pic.twitter.com/w4r5qLdiew — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) December 13, 2016

The teacher will still receive pay and benefits until the end of the school year and the district will also not release any information about the alleged comments to the State Board of Education, in exchange for the teacher not filing a lawsuit against the district.

Cobb released a statement to media saying he was “unjustly accused” of making the comments.

Statement from @lawrenceks teacher accused of making racial comments in class. Teacher identified as Chris Cobb pic.twitter.com/krmX2IVfaX — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) December 13, 2016