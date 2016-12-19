Twitter Hits Back at T.I. For Acknowledging the Emasculation of Black Men

Does T.I thinks media plays a role in the emasculation of black men? Well, according to a couple of his recent tweets, he does.

Over the weekend, T.I posted two questionable videos about emasculation of black men and homosexuality:

@Tip Get this shit out of here. — Ra – L aka The MFN (@L_God77) December 17, 2016

Who knew T.I. had such narrow minded opinions. Or maybe he was just trying to ruffle feathers? It’s also interesting for him to tweet these videos when he’s affiliated with Young Thug, a man who doesn’t exactly scream masculinity. So one has to wonder if T.I has an issue with him as well.

After folks saw those tweets, they definitely had a few words for the Atlanta rapper:

@kimmycakes28 Its all immensely fucking gross but this is what black men deadass believe and its sad. All that money but cant use google. — Ra – L aka The MFN (@L_God77) December 17, 2016

@Tip "you step out of the pants, then you put on the dress." Literally no correlation with that. This whole thing makes no type of sense. — Kameron Whaleiams (@beyoncesson) December 17, 2016

Why do Black men always think everyone is trying to turn them out? It really baffles me how concerned they are with being TURNED gay. pic.twitter.com/TNz9CrdYIN — Kameron Whaleiams (@beyoncesson) December 17, 2016

I think T.I. probably needs to spend more time worrying about his wife and her cosmetic procedure induced blue eyes and Floyd Mayweather, than he does when it comes to someone’s lack of masculinity.