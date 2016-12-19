#trending

Twitter Hits Back at T.I. For Acknowledging the Emasculation of Black Men
by Dec 19, 2016

Does T.I thinks media plays a role in the emasculation of black men? Well, according to a couple of his recent tweets, he does.

Over the weekend, T.I posted two questionable videos about emasculation of black men and homosexuality:

Who knew T.I. had such narrow minded opinions. Or maybe he was just trying to ruffle feathers? It’s also interesting for him to tweet these videos when he’s affiliated with Young Thug, a man who doesn’t exactly scream masculinity. So one has to wonder if T.I has an issue with him as well.

After folks saw those tweets, they definitely had a few words for the Atlanta rapper:

I think T.I. probably needs to spend more time worrying about his wife and her cosmetic procedure induced blue eyes and Floyd Mayweather, than he does when it comes to someone’s lack of masculinity.

