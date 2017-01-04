#trending

4-Year-Old Daliyah Marie Arana Has Read Over 1000 Books
by Jan 13, 2017

The Washington Post/Twitter

Now doesn’t that make you feel so unaccomplished?

4-Year-Old Daliyah’s mother began reading to her in the womb, and by the time she was 2-years-old she was reading to other people. And this week she had the honor of visiting Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress, and was a “librarian for the day.”

Daliyah had on the most adorable work-wear, that included a cute peplum dress and her glasses.

“She just kept saying how the Library of Congress is her most favorite, favorite, favorite library in the whole wide world,” Haleema Arana, Daliyah’s mother, said.

When Daliyah isn’t reading books, she’s helping others how to read.

“I like to check out books every day,” Daliyah said. “And I want to teach other kids to read at an early age, too,” Daliyah told the Gainesville Times.

Watch Daliyah in action below:

