According To Lena Dunham, We Are All Donald Trump’s Daughters
by Jan 24, 2017

In a since deleted Instagram post made after the nationwide Women’s March, HBO Girls Creator and self proclaimed feminist Lena Dunham made an artistic attempt to describe all women as Donald Trump’s daughters.


 

“Donald Trump only recognizes the humanity of women who look like his daughter. But after this weekend he better know that we are all his daughters,” she wrote. Rebellious ones; the kind who steal the car keys and the wallet and sneak out before we can be stopped,” she continued.

Trump has been known to objectify his daughter in the same way he’s been known to objectify women unrelated to him so Dunham’s initial statement is false. What are your thoughts on her attempt at social media prose?

