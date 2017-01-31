ACLU Raises $24,000,000 To Fight Donald Trump’s #MuslimBan

Since Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday that bans immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries, The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has raised over $20 million.

According to Anthony Romero, the executive director of the civil liberties group, not only did they raise that amount, but more than 150,000 new members have joined the organization.

The ACLU challenged Trump’s order, leading federal judge Ann Donnelly blocked parts of it Saturday night.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Romero said. “People are fired up and want to be engaged. What we’ve seen is an unprecedented public reaction to the challenges of the Trump administration.”

Over the weekend, protests sprung out across the country’s airports. From LAX, to JFK and Dulles, where a large of amount of international travelers enter the U.S., protestors stood in solidarity with those being persecuted simply because of their religion.

Late Saturday night, a federal judge in Brooklyn issued an emergency stay against his executive order banning immigration from certain predominantly Muslim countries, temporarily allowing people who have landed in the United States with a valid visa to remain.

But the protests still went on Sunday. And will likely continue as long as the executive order is still in place, even with a stay.