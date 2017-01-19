Azealia Banks Says She Wants To Perform At Inauguration

A photo posted by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Nov 5, 2016 at 3:03pm PDT

“The line-up made me upset” — Azealia Banks

If there’s one person who can’t get enough attention, it’s Azealia Banks. And now the rapper says she wants to perform at the inauguration. But we all know that’s not going to happen.

The rapper posted a message on Facebook complaining about the lineup.

“Saw the entertainment line for the inauguration it made me very upset,” she posted. “This is an EPIC moment in modern history and it should def be celebrated in style. I would love to perform at the inauguration.”

Alleged racist writer Milo Yiannopoulos thought it was a good idea, saying she was his “my first, second and last choice.”