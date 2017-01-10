#trending

News

Backpage.com Shuts Down Adult Services Ads After Sex Trafficking Reports
by Jan 10, 2017

Backpage.com

Those adult ads on BackPage.com are no longer a “thing,” after a scathing Senate report uncovered a world of prostitution and sex trafficking.

The report, which was released ahead of a Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing on Tuesday in which Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer and other top company officials are scheduled to testify, is the latest turn in local and federal lawmakers’ effort to press the company to stop publishing certain adult services ads.

Backpage issued a statement saying that they will continue to fight for their First Amendment rights:

“The decision of Backpage.com today to remove its Adult section in the United States will no doubt be heralded as a victory by those seeking to shutter the site, but it should be understood for what it is: an accumulation of acts of government censorship using extra-legal tactics,” Backpage said.

The report said Backpage has “knowingly concealed evidence of criminality by systematically editing its adult ads” for up to a decade.

The report also said Backpage officials know the site facilitates prostitution and child sex trafficking.

“Backpage moderators told the Subcommittee that everyone at the company knew the adult-section ads were for prostitution and that their job was to ‘put…lipstick on a pig by sanitizing them,’” the subcommittee alleges in the report.

Tags: , ,
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

News

Dairy Queen Owner Directs Racist Insults Towards Customer, Loses Business

by 40 mins ago
International

Newly Crowned Miss Helsinki Receives Racist Backlash

by 40 mins ago
Entertainment

Beyoncé Interviews Solange For Interview Magazine

by 2 hours ago
Entertainment

Vivica A. Fox’s Business Partner Claps Back After Her ‘No Gays Allowed’ Comment

by 2 hours ago