Black Billionaire Robert Smith Will Pay for Education of Kidnapped Chibok Girls

Now this is how you make a difference. Robert Smith, the founder of private equity shop, Vista Equity Partners, which is best known for fixing up enterprise software outfits, has an estimated net worth at $2.5 billion. And now he’s helping the lives of 24 girls who were kidnapped from their Chibok community in Nigeria, according to The Root.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Nigeria’s President, announced that Smith has offered to pay for the girls’ education. Shehu said that the girls will be attending the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, with Smith entire bill of the girls’ tuition, accommodation, feeding and other related expenses. It costs anywhere from $5,000 to $11,000 a year to educate a student at the school which is owned by wealthy frontline Nigerian politician and businessman Atiku Abubakar.

“Smith has offered to pay for the education of the 21 released through negotiations and is offering to take responsibility for all the others who will hopefully be eventually set free,’’ Shehu added.

Boko Haram militants kidnapped 276 female high school students from the Government Secondary School in the town of Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria, on the night of the 14th of April 2014. About 190 of them are still missing.