BlackLadyLibertyMagic: Lady Liberty Depicted as a Black Woman on U.S. Gold Coin

If you’re not normally a coin collector, this coin may just be the one to get your started. The U.S. Mint unveiled its newest Lady Liberty Coin commemorating their 225th anniversary. And Lady Liberty is depicted as being black and with braids.

Treasury & Mint officials unveiled the 2017 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin! https://t.co/HkfcPN5Enq #USMint225 @USTreasury pic.twitter.com/0ShGHPn5oF — United States Mint (@usmint) January 12, 2017

“As we as a nation continue to evolve, so does liberty’s representation,” said Elisa Basnight, U.S. Mint chief of staff, at a ceremony unveiling the new coin. “We live in a nation that affords us the opportunity to dream big and try to accomplish the seemingly impossible.”

The new 24-karat gold coin, which is set to be released in April and is meant primarily for collectors, will cost $100.