BlackWomenRock on Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Cover

Janelle Monae, Lupita Nyong’o, Ruth Negga and Aja Naomi King are just a couple of the actresses featured on Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue cover and they look absolutely amazing! With the women in hues of gold and pink, the shoot was shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, and celebrates the stars of some this year’s best films.

This year’s cover pays homage to Nyong’o’s Queen of Katwe, Negga’s appearance in Loving, as well as King in The Birth of a Nation and Monáe’s performances in Moonlight and Hidden Figures.