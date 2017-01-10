Charlamagne Tha God To Release First Book, ‘Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes To Those Who Create It’

The outspoken, crass and brazen Charlamagne Tha God is releasing his first book on April 18th titled “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes To Those Who Create It.”

April 18th right around the corner. You can preorder my first book now. #BlackPrivilege “Opportunity Comes To Those Who Create It” I got some answers that may or may not work for you but you won’t know unless you know. @touchstonebooks @simonandschuster LINK IN MY BIO A photo posted by Charlamagne Thagod (@cthagod) on Jan 7, 2017 at 6:05am PST



The Amazon breakdown is as follows:

Charlamagne Tha God—the self-proclaimed “Prince of Pissing People Off,” co-host of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, and “hip-hop’s Howard Stern”—shares his unlikely success story as well as how embracing one’s truths is a fundamental key to success and happiness.

In his new book, Charlamagne Tha God presents his comic, often controversial, and always brutally honest insights on how living an authentic life is the quickest path to success. Beginning with his journey from the small town of Moncks Corner, South Carolina to his headline grabbing interviews with celebrities like Justin Bieber, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, and Hillary Clinton, he shares how he turned his troubled early life around by owning his (many) mistakes and refusing to give up on his dreams, even after his controversial opinions got him fired from several on-air jobs. Combining his own story with bold advice and his signature commitment to honesty at all costs, Charlamagne hopes this book will give others the confidence to live their own truths.

The title is an oxymoron of sorts, since privilege is a special right or advantage given only to a select group of people and not necessarily something one can create for themselves.

