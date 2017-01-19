Chrisette Michele Responds to Inauguration Performance Backlash

A photo posted by chrisettemichele (@chrisettemichele) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:21pm PST

I seriously want to ask Chrisette Michele one simple question. You ok, sis? The former Motown singer must really need this paycheck because she’s performing at this week’s inauguration. Once the news hit social media yesterday, the response was brutal.

And now, Michele is responding to the backlash. Well, kinda.

Needless to say, people aren’t buying it. And just want her to admit she needs the paycheck.

@ChrisetteM you REALLY need to STOP quoting MLK to justify this mess. It's disrespectful & you sound dumb. — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) January 19, 2017

@ChrisetteM And then it comes to me like an epiphany… You're over

You're over … We're leaving

We're leaving — Chima Simone (@ChimaSimone) January 19, 2017

@ChrisetteM His voters don't know who you are… other wise they would be sticking up for you. Trump isn't sticking up for you either BTW… — Sharika Soal (@LadyThriller69) January 19, 2017

@ChrisetteM No, you're building your bank account. I would suggest asking for your check upfront. He has a tendency to default on payments. — XXXV ✨💫 (@authentic_april) January 19, 2017

@ChrisetteM if you needed money we would have set up a go fund me for you. I hope this was worth selling your soul and losing your fanbase — VzA (@ValerieComplex) January 19, 2017

Ouch. But that’s how the cookie crumbles.