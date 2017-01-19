#trending

Chrisette Michele Responds to Inauguration Performance Backlash
I seriously want to ask Chrisette Michele one simple question. You ok, sis? The former Motown singer must really need this paycheck because she’s performing at this week’s inauguration. Once the news hit social media yesterday, the response was brutal.

And now, Michele is responding to the backlash. Well, kinda.

Needless to say, people aren’t buying it. And just want her to admit she needs the paycheck.

Ouch. But that’s how the cookie crumbles.

