‘Colorism Activist’ Plans To Launch Magazine That Will Only Feature Dark Skin Women

A self-proclaimed Colorism Activist who posts online under the moniker “Chrissie” is planning on launching a magazine featuring only dark-skinned women. Chrissie started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the project ‘Divine Dark Skin’ and is currently at $1350 of her $15,000 goal.

From Chrissie’s GoFundMe Page:

“Are you ready for an online AND print magazine that is never short of dark-skinned models and talent?

Are you excited to finally flip through a publication or go on a site that has chocolate and mahogany colored skin on nearly every page, a magazine that is TRULY exclusive for black women?

What about an authentic safe space for our stories, our triumphs and our pain as black women and girls?

Well, your wishes have come true and DDS online and print magazine are coming soon! BUT we need your help to make it possible. It’s time to put our money where our mouths are and create the change that we want to see! Let’s finally stop supporting publications that don’t support us.”

Chrissie’s YouTube channel revolves around the topic of colorism, many of which have controversial titles like ‘Did Biracial’s Hijack The Natural Hair Movement?’ and ‘Black Women – Stop Letting White/Biracial Women Outshine You’ She herself has yet to appear in a video, keeping her true identity a mystery.

What are your thoughts? Will you be donating to Chrissie’s GoFundMe campaign?