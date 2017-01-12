#trending

News

Florida HS Students Protest To Make African-American History A Full Year Course
by Jan 12, 2017

According to Action News Jax, students at Terry Parker High School in Jacksonville, Florida staged a sit-in earlier this week, demanding that African-American History courses be taught year round instead of their current half year status. Students and their parents met with administrators Tuesday to discuss the topic.

“[The other students] risked being in trouble over a cause that we all truly think more people should be concerned about,” student organizer Angelina Roque said.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said that the students who raised the issue of the way the class is being taught will not be disciplined.

“Historically, Terry Parker and other high schools in Duval County has offered the course, but as a half-credit, not as a full credit … we will, and are certainly willing to offer it as a full-year course starting in the fall,” Vitti said. “I respect that students demonstrated self-advocacy ‎and used their voice to signal concerns about their education. If there is student demand for a full-credit and yearlong African-American-history course, then we should and will provide it to students. We will work through the process of developing and offering that course.”

“Being able to have a full course of African-American history … that will honestly make a big difference. It will help the cultural gap,” Roque said.

In order to have African-American history as a full-year course available to all students, school officials will have to work with the state and make sure that state standards, as well as staffing needs and costs, are being met.

However, first students have to put their request in writing, which Terry Parker’s are currently working on.

Tags: , ,
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

News

Florida HS Students Protest To Make African-American History A Full Year Course

by 1 min ago
Entertainment

‘Colorism Activist’ Plans To Launch Magazine That Will Only Feature Dark Skin Women

by 1 hour ago
News

Peter Thomas’ Daughter Porsche Thomas Fights Back After Being Teased About Dark Skin During Pregnancy

by 3 hours ago
Entertainment

Steve Harvey Under Fire For Mocking Asian Men

by 4 hours ago