#GoldenShowerGate: Donald Trump Compares America to Nazi Germany in Tweet
by Jan 11, 2017

According to Russian sources, Donald Trump is fond of golden showers. On Tuesday evening, documents were released that alleged Trump once purposefully requested a hotel President Obama and Michelle stayed in, just so he and a bunch of prostitutes could liter the bed with golden showers.

The report that was published in full by BuzzFeed was all the talk of social media and the news last night. But of course, Trump denies everything.

“Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” Trump posted on Twitter.

And then he went full Trump.

The memos also purport that the Russian government has been seeking ways to influence Trump for many years, including with real estate deals. Trump did not complete major deals in the country despite discussing them.

According to The New York Times, the former British intelligence officer who was allegedly responsible for gathering the material was considered a reliable source with experience in Russia.

PEEOTUS is going to get us all killed.

