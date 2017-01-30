Just In Time For Valentine’s Day, Jill Scott And Hallmark Mahogany Launch New Line Of Greeting Cards

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jill Scott and Hallmark’s Mahogany brand today announced the launch of The Jill Scott Collection, collaboratively created line of greeting cards featuring designs, editorial and sounds capturing Jill’s bold, authentic and soulful personality.

So exciting! #JillScottMahogany A photo posted by Jill Scott (@missjillscott) on Jan 25, 2017 at 4:58pm PST

Jill collaborated closely with Mahogany’s creative team on all aspects of each card – even writing many of the cards herself – to offer consumers affirming, optimistic and genuine messages.

“The Mahogany brand is genuine, progressive and optimistic – values that are important to me and reflected in my music and poetry, and now, through my card collection,” said Jill Scott. “I was inspired by highlights within my own life – love, marriage, motherhood – in the writing behind these cards, and I am excited to be involved in a project that will give others another way to express their love to the people that matter most to them.”

The Jill Scott Collection includes 20 cards for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation, friendship, love and support. Ranging from $3.99 – $5.59, the cards are now available online as well as at select Hallmark Gold Crown stores and mass retailers.

And this is just the beginning. In 2018, the Jill Scott collection will expand to gifts including notebooks, mugs, trinket trays and pouches, which will be available at select Hallmark Gold Crown® stores.

“Ms. Scott is more than a singer, songwriter and actress – among other things, she is a busy mom and wife, like many Hallmark shoppers who cherish and celebrate the important relationships in their lives, and this card collection is a reflection of that,” said Philip Polk, Vice President – Multicultural Strategy, Hallmark Cards. “Through this partnership, we were able to combine Mahogany cards’ messages rooted in inspiration, positivity and cultural connection with Jill Scott’s unique, bold and soulful editorial and design vision to create a one-of-a-kind collection.”

Visit www.hallmark.com/shop-mahogany to shop online or www.greetings.hallmark.com/mahogany/store-locator/ to find the nearest store.