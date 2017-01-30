#trending

Art & Books Entertainment

Just In Time For Valentine’s Day, Jill Scott And Hallmark Mahogany Launch New Line Of Greeting Cards
by Jan 30, 2017

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jill Scott and Hallmark’s Mahogany brand today announced the launch of The Jill Scott Collection, collaboratively created line of greeting cards featuring designs, editorial and sounds capturing Jill’s bold, authentic and soulful personality.

So exciting! #JillScottMahogany

A photo posted by Jill Scott (@missjillscott) on

Hallmark Mahogany

Jill collaborated closely with Mahogany’s creative team on all aspects of each card – even writing many of the cards herself – to offer consumers affirming, optimistic and genuine messages.
“The Mahogany brand is genuine, progressive and optimistic – values that are important to me and reflected in my music and poetry, and now, through my card collection,” said Jill Scott. “I was inspired by highlights within my own life – love, marriage, motherhood – in the writing behind these cards, and I am excited to be involved in a project that will give others another way to express their love to the people that matter most to them.”

Hallmark Mahogany

The Jill Scott Collection includes 20 cards for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation, friendship, love and support. Ranging from $3.99 – $5.59, the cards are now available online as well as at select Hallmark Gold Crown stores and mass retailers.

And this is just the beginning. In 2018, the Jill Scott collection will expand to gifts including notebooks, mugs, trinket trays and pouches, which will be available at select Hallmark Gold Crown® stores.

Hallmark Mahogany

“Ms. Scott is more than a singer, songwriter and actress – among other things, she is a busy mom and wife, like many Hallmark shoppers who cherish and celebrate the important relationships in their lives, and this card collection is a reflection of that,” said Philip Polk, Vice President – Multicultural Strategy, Hallmark Cards. “Through this partnership, we were able to combine Mahogany cards’ messages rooted in inspiration, positivity and cultural connection with Jill Scott’s unique, bold and soulful editorial and design vision to create a one-of-a-kind collection.”

Visit www.hallmark.com/shop-mahogany to shop online or www.greetings.hallmark.com/mahogany/store-locator/ to find the nearest store.

Tags: , ,
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

News

Trump Fires Acting Attorney General After She Declines to Defend Travel Ban

by 3 hours ago
News

ACLU Raises $24,000,000 To Fight Donald Trump’s #MuslimBan

by 4 hours ago
News

Univ. of Minnesota Launches Online Archive of America American History Materials

by 6 hours ago
Entertainment

Tina Campbell Wants People to Know Why She Supports Donald Trump

by 1 day ago