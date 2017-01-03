HBCU Talladega College Will March at Trump’s Inauguration

Organizers of President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural parade say the marching band of Alabama’s oldest private, historically black liberal arts college, Talladega College, has accepted an invitation to perform.

Friday’s announcement comes as historically black schools including Howard University, which marched in President Barack Obama’s first inaugural parade, said they did not apply to march at Trump’s inauguration.

And of course, people aren’t pleased:

Talladega College band really agreed to perform at Trump inauguration 🤔 ? Can we just remove them from being a HBCU after this stunt 🙄. — Tiara ♛☺️ (@_ColorMeTee) December 27, 2016

So Talladega College band playing for Donald Trump's inauguration . How can you tarnish the legacy of an HBCU by associating it w| Trump? — Cowboys (13-3) (@RockHolyfield) December 23, 2016

Typically high schools and colleges from the D.C. area apply to march, but no one from the area applied this year.

“We were a bit horrified to hear of the invitation,” said Shirley Ferrill of Fairfield a member of Talladega’s Class of 1974.

“I don’t want my alma mater to give the appearance of supporting him,” Ferrill said of Trump. “Ignore, decline or whatever, but please don’t send our band out in our name to do that.”