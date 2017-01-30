ImeIme Umana Becomes First Black Woman Elected as President of Harvard Law Review

Imelme Umana, HLS ’18, has become the first black woman elected as President of the Harvard Law Review. Umana follows in the footsteps of Barack Obama, who became the first black man elected as HLR’s president in 1990.

Umana is a doctorate candidate at Harvard Law School, and is most interested in the intersection between government and African American studies by exploring how stereotypes of black women are reproduced and reinforced in American Political discourse.

Congrats to Imelme Umana, HLS '18, on her selection as President of the Harvard Law Review. 1st black woman to serve as President. #Herstory pic.twitter.com/liqu40K4Va — Harvard BLSA (@HarvardBLSA) January 30, 2017

Of course people are already eyeing her for a presidency:

@HarvardBLSA @HouseOfMichele @imeimeumana Looking forward to our first Black Woman President in 20 years! — S Puryear (@smp0312) January 30, 2017

@HarvardBLSA President Umana… Just trying it out for size. :-) — Murse WordsWorse (@MightyJFury) January 30, 2017

@HarvardBLSA @imeimeumana I'll just call it right now. " first female president " Imelme Umana #rememberthename — Fela Adegness (@feladeg) January 30, 2017

The Harvard Law Review is a student-run organization whose primary purpose is to publish a journal of legal scholarship. The Review comes out monthly from November through June and has roughly 2,500 pages per volume. The organization is formally independent of the Harvard Law School. Student editors make all editorial and organizational decisions and, together with a professional business staff of three, carry out day-to-day operations.