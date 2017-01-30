#trending

ImeIme Umana Becomes First Black Woman Elected as President of Harvard Law Review
by Jan 30, 2017

Imelme Umana, HLS ’18, has become the first black woman elected as  President of the Harvard Law Review. Umana follows in the footsteps of Barack Obama, who became the first black man elected as HLR’s president in 1990.

Umana is a doctorate candidate at Harvard Law School, and is most interested in the intersection between government and African American studies by exploring how stereotypes of black women are reproduced and reinforced in American Political discourse.

Of course people are already eyeing her for a presidency:

The Harvard Law Review  is a student-run organization whose primary purpose is to publish a journal of legal scholarship. The Review comes out monthly from November through June and has roughly 2,500 pages per volume. The organization is formally independent of the Harvard Law School. Student editors make all editorial and organizational decisions and, together with a professional business staff of three, carry out day-to-day operations.

