Is This The End Of Alicia Keys’ #NoMakeup Revolution?

Since Alicia Keys declared she would be going makeup free, there have no shortage of public appearances, performances and magazine cover shoots. There have also been no shortage of opinions on her no makeup revolution, with many people commending the songstress for rocking a fresh face but not feeling the perceived makeup shaming that came along with the decision.

In an interview with Allure, Alicia is setting the record straight again but could she possibly be wavering on her makeup-free stance?

“I think makeup can be self-expression. I have no intention to shame anyone at all who chooses to wear it. No one should be ashamed by the way you choose to express yourself. And that’s exactly the point. However, if you do want to do that for yourself, you should do that,” she said.

Keys, who wore makeup for the first time since last spring for the shoot, said her skin started breaking out at the beginning of her music career when “everyone covered me in makeup and then threw me under tons of lights.” That made her “feel even more self-conscious, objectified and judged,” inspiring her to make makeup less of a priority.

Of course, Keys looks beautiful without makeup for a number of reasons (great skin, genetics, proper skincare), but these days she credits her radiance to having a better relationship with herself.

“One thing I’ve heard more than ever is this glow that people refer to that I have. I kind of recognize that glow because I’ve begun to listen to myself inside. And I think there’s something really powerful that happens when you start to listen to yourself. It makes you feel more aware. In touch. More confident. I’m not more confident because I think I’m better than, but because I’ve been hearing myself more, listening to myself more. And that’s taken a little minute to arrive at that place. But there’s definitely something powerful about the way your inner feels that reflects on the outer, on your skin. That, to me, is real beauty.”

“I’m not a slave to makeup. I’m not a slave to not wearing makeup either. I get to choose at [any] given moment. That’s my right.”

You can read the full interview at Allure.