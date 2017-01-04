#trending

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Gives Birth to Baby Boy
by Jan 4, 2017

And baby makes three.

Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, have welcomed their first child together, the singer’s rep confirmed. The 50-year-old music icon gave birth to a son on Tuesday, January 3.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” the official statement said. “Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Jackson and Al Mana married in 2012, and earlier this year, the singer postponed her Unbreakable Tour to focus on starting a family.

“My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour,” she explained in an April 6 Facebook video message. “Please, if you can try and understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor’s orders! But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can.”

Congrats to Janet and her husband!

