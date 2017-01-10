#trending

John Ridley, Idris Elba ‘Guerilla’ Series On Black Radicals In 1970s London Gets A Premiere Date
Guerilla, a six part limited event series helmed by Award winning Screenwriter John Ridley and Actor/Producer Idris Elba, tells the love story of Marcus (Babou Ceesay) and Jas (Freida Pinto) whose relationship and values are tested when they liberate a political prisoner and form a radical underground cell in 1970s London. Their ultimate target becomes the Black Power Desk, a true-life, secretive counter-intelligence unit within a Special Branch dedicated to crushing all forms of black activism. Elba also co-stars alongside a bevy of other black British stars including Zawe Ashton, Nicholas Pinnock, Wunmi Mosaku, and Nathaniel Martello-White, as well as African American actor Brandon Scott, Rory Kinnear, Daniel Mays, and Denise Gough.

Ridley wrote and directed the majority of the episodes while Idris Elba co-produced. Peep the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be watching! Guerilla premieres Sunday April 16th at 9PM EST on Showtime.

