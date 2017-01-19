Kanye Wasn’t Asked To Perform At Trump Inauguration Because He’s Not ‘Traditionally American’

Despite Kanye pledging his allegiance to Donald Trump and even posing for a photo opp late last year, he wasn’t asked to perform at the inauguration on the ground that he is not traditionally American.

“We haven’t asked him. He’s been great. He considers himself a friend of the President-elect, but it’s not the venue,” Presidential Inaugural Committee chairman Tom Barrack told CNN. “The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect, it’s going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy but we just haven’t asked him to perform. We move on with our agenda.”

“We have the opportunity to have many A-list celebrities, which is what the issue was,” Tom continued about the lack of A-list talent signing up for the election. “The directive from the president-elect was simple: make it great, make it for the people, and we have three of the greatest celebrities in the world here already. We have President Obama, No. 1 celebrity in the world as it exists today. We have this, Washington, D.C., which is a stage that is incomparable to anywhere in the world. And we have the president-elect, Donald Trump, who is certainly on everybody’s list as one of the top celebrities in the world.”

No word on how Kanye feels about Barrack’s statements or whether or not this affects his friendship with the President-Elect.