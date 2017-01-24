Keshia Knight Pulliam Welcomes Baby Girl Ella Grace

Former Cosby Show Actress Keisha Knight Pulliam announced the arrival of her baby girl Ella Grace on Instagram yesterday, with a photo of the baby’s feet sporting some very cozy socks.
Pulliam shared a video documenting her baby shower back in November.
Ella & I are surrounded by so much love. It was truly a family affair… my sister in law @jade.pulliam was the event planner, @tracynicoleatl custom made my dress, @gigi_by_jeanne made my ear rings, @omgherbalbar provided the favors, @dollae provided my requested trap music, @sophiayvonnne15 gave me the much needed foot rub at the end of the night & my mom @24kmom oversaw the whole thing!! Also, thank you @sublimedoughnuts for the yummy doughnuts… Thank you for the greatest baby shower ever!!! 📸 @freddyoart
“I am so eternally grateful for my little Ella. I would not trade any of what I have gone thru for her. She is my greatest accomplishment & joy. She has inspired my smile even thru the tears. I am so proud she has chosen me to be her mommy… #Grateful #ThereIsAlwaysARainbowAfterTheStorm #IfICanDoItSoCanYou.”
Congratulations to Keshia!