Keshia Knight Pulliam Welcomes Baby Girl Ella Grace
by Jan 24, 2017

Former Cosby Show Actress Keisha Knight Pulliam announced the arrival of her baby girl Ella Grace on Instagram yesterday, with a photo of the baby’s feet sporting some very cozy socks.

Ella Grace has arrived!!! 📸: @mrpulliam

A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on

Pulliam shared a video documenting her baby shower back in November.

“I am so eternally grateful for my little Ella. I would not trade any of what I have gone thru for her. She is my greatest accomplishment & joy. She has inspired my smile even thru the tears. I am so proud she has chosen me to be her mommy… #Grateful #ThereIsAlwaysARainbowAfterTheStorm #IfICanDoItSoCanYou.”

Congratulations to Keshia!

