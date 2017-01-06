Lee Daniels Wants to Help White People Feel Good About Themselves With Star

Lee Daniels’ tv show Star is hot garbage. But, I guess that’s ok because he wanted to use it as a vehicle to help white people feel good about themselves.

In an interview with Ebony, Daniels said he wanted to explore race in a different way with Star.

“I really want to explore race in a way that we haven’t seen it before on a network series,” he told EBONY.com’s LaToya Cross.

“We are in a very dangerous state right now in our country and I wanted White people to feel good about being White because right now, there’s a lot of hatred going on,” Daniels said.

Yeah, a lot of damn hatred they created.

Once again Daniels has proved why black people are always giving him the side-eye. He’s well deserving off it. In addition Daniels also spoke about how the show was conceived and how it is based on his own life.

“It started out with this white girl that was just badass and would do anything: kill, rob, have sex, whatever to get to the top. Then, I realized as I was writing, that it was more about a girl group. Their whole world is about what happened to me when I left home and went to Hollywood and the struggles I went through. ”

Negro please, you were never a young white girl, and never will be.