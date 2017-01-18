maine-governor-says-john-lewis-should-thank-republicans-for-ending-slavery

The governor of Maine is a known racist and crazy person and this time he’s going after John Lewis. Apparently Governor Paul LePage thinks Lewis should thank Republicans for ending slavery. LePage decided to throw his opinion in and is taking Trump’s side in his feud against Lewis.

In an interview with a radio station in Maine, LePage said, “You know, I will just say this: John Lewis ought to look at history. It was Abraham Lincoln that freed the slaves. It was Rutherford B. Hayes and Ulysses S. Grant that fought against Jim Crow laws. A simple thank you would suffice.”

This comes after Lewis, a civil rights icon, said he does not see Trump as a legitimate President.

LePage made the comments after saying that Maine congresswoman Chellie Pingree, who said she wouldn’t attend Trump’s inauguration, should resign if she boycotted Friday’s ceremony.

“For some reason, the left has become so hateful and so, they are trying to bully us out of believing our constitution,” he said. “Chellie Pingree, if she won’t attend on Friday, I would advise her to resign.”