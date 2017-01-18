Maxine Waters Goes In on Donald Trump; Won’t Attend Inauguration

Congresswoman Maxine Waters isn’t attending Donald Trump’s inauguration, and she has good reasons why. Waters, who is one of dozens of Democrats boycotting the event, spoke with Tamron Hall as to why.

“There’s nothing about him that I would want to be involved with… I don’t honor him, I don’t respect him, and I don’t want to be involved with him,” Waters stated.

Hall then asked Waters about her opinion on Trump’s ties with Russia.

Waters said, “I believe that Trump is a danger. I believe that he wants to tighten and build up his relationship to Russia, for whatever reason.”

Don’t ever expect Congresswoman Waters not to tell it like it is:

