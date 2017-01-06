Michelle Obama Delivers Final Emotional Speech As First Lady: “I Hope I’ve Made You Proud”

She’s also hosted musical and theater performances at the White House, inviting students from Washington schools to partake in cultural events they may not have otherwise experienced.

During last year’s political campaign, she spoke out forcefully against Trump, arguing in passionate remarks that his comments about women had shaken her.

As she leaves the White House, the first lady has described what she’ll miss, including the hyper-attentive personal staff and the sense of history.

“You know, there are little … moments,” she told Vogue in November. “Even today, I was looking out at this view here. Looking out on the South Lawn and the Washington Monument and it had just rained and the grass was really green and everything popped a little bit more. It’s so beautiful. And for that moment I thought, I’m going to miss waking up to this, having access to this anytime I want.”

But, she told the magazine, “it’s time.”

Michelle is scheduled to make her final late night show appearance next Wednesday on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”