Michigan Mayor Says Black People Look Like Chimps

Warren, Michigan’s mayor is under fire after audio recordings were published with him allegedly saying black women and kids look like chimps.

Mayor James Fouts not only said black women looked like chimps, but also said old women looked like “dried up cunts”.

“Blacks do look like chimpanzees, I was watching this black woman with her daughter and they looked like two chimps,” Fouts seemingly said in one recording.

The recordings were posted by Motor City Muckraker, and of course Fouts denied making them. Listen to all of the recordings here.

Local leaders do believe it is Fouts on the recordings and are now calling for his resignation.

“I was sickened by it,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan according to WXYZ, “I listened to it. I just can’t believe anybody would say those things. I think he needs to come out with a definitive answer on this, because if he said those things, he has to go. No question about it.”

Fouts issued a statement on Facebook about the allegations and all of the “good” he’s done when it comes to diversity:



Basically his version of “I have black friends” is that he’s given black people jobs.