National Harriet Tubman Historical Park Closer To Reality

Harriet Tubman’s legacy is getting a little bit help from the National Parks Service. And a Harriet Tubman National Park could soon be a reality in Upstate New York.

Sen. Charles Schumer says the Department of the Interior has completed a land transfer agreement that will allow the National Parks Service to formally establish the Harriet Tubman National Historic Park in Auburn, NY.

The park would will include the site of Tubman’s old home, as well as the A.M.E. Zion Church where Tubman worshipped, which is about a mile away from her former residence. Tubman had been free for about a decade when she bought a parcel of land on the outskirts of Auburn in 1859.

The Associate Press noted that the park still requires approval by the secretary of interior.