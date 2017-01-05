Nicki Minaj says she and Meek Mill are officially over.Nicki took to Twitter Thursday to end gossip about her relationship. “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon,” Nicki said. “Have a blessed New Year.”Nicki and Meek started dating early last year, and rumors started circulating about their breakup when he posted a photo of a butt on Instagram, that people realized didn’t belong to Nicki. Yes folks, you can’t make this stuff up.

Meek hasn’t commented about the break-up but, from the looks of the booty shot on his Instagram account, he’s already moved on.