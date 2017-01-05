Nicki Minaj says she and Meek Mill are officially over.Nicki took to Nicki Minaj says she and Meek Mill are officially over.Nicki took to Twitter Thursday to end gossip about her relationship. “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon,” Nicki said. “Have a blessed New Year.”Nicki and Meek started dating early last year, and rumors started circulating about their breakup when he posted a photo of a butt on Instagram, that people realized didn’t belong to Nicki. Yes folks, you can’t make this stuff up. Meek hasn’t commented about the break-up but, from the looks of the booty shot on his Instagram account, he’s already moved on.

Throughout the course of their relationship, rumors swirled that Nicki and Meek were secretly engaged. “He said that my third ring would be my engagement ring. But sometimes he calls me his fiancée, and I’m always trying to stop him, like, ‘Nope! I ain’t got that third ring yet!’ We’re just taking it one step at a time,” she told NYLON in April 2015. “And, you know, if that happens, if I get married, then I’ll have a child, and that’ll be fun, because I can’t wait to hold my baby.”

