Peter Thomas’ Daughter Porsche Thomas Fights Back After Being Teased About Dark Skin During Pregnancy

RHOA’s Peter Thomas is officially a grandfather. His daughter, Model Porsche Thomas and her husband Motivational Speaker Till H. Gross, welcomed twin boys on January 7th. She confirmed on Instagram by posting a photo of the newborn duo. “So grateful for this little family of mine. Meet August and Berlin, born 1/7/17 at 8:29am and 8:31am respectively. The loves of my life,” she shared.

In the days leading up to her giving birth though, Porsche fought back after being bullied for her dark skin. When she posted the below photo of her baby bump, most of the comments were well wishes but some of them focused on the color of her skin with some saying that it looked ‘disgusting’.

Porsche responded days later with another IG post. “While some of y’all been in my comments criticizing the blackness that is my belly and me during what shoulda been your holiday cheer, I been over here enjoying life, growing tiny humans, performing miracles and hopefully getting even blacker,” she wrote.

Peter’s ex, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey, sent her congrats to the new parents — and new grandpa — on Instagram. “The boys decided to come a little earlier! Congrats @porschethomas & hubby on your early delivery. Looks like @peterthomasrhoa is officially a granddad today,” she said. “Can’t wait to meet them.”

Congratulations to Porsche and Till!