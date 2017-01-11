President Obama’s Farewell Proves Why He’s the G.O.A.T.

All eyes were on President Obama as he gave his farewell address in Chicago, Tuesday night. From the cheers from the audience for him to stay one more term (we wish), to the tears of sadness when people realized “this is it,” President Obama proved why he’ll go down in history as one of the greatest presidents ever.

With his voice filled with emotion, the President continued to offer words of hope. Because he damn sure knows we’ll need it once he leaves. But what touched us most were the words he had for his family.

With Michelle and Malia sitting in the audience, and with Malia crying and wiping away tears, the President spoke about his wife.

“Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side – for the past twenty-five years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor,” he said. “You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”

And to his daughters, he expressed how they gracefully took on the role as the first daughters.

“Malia and Sasha…under the strangest of circumstances you have become two amazing young women. You are smart and you are beautiful. But more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion. And you wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”

As the days dwindle down, we can only hope that President Obama and Michelle Obama remain an ever present fixture in not only U.S. politics, but also as a role model for so many people.