Queen Latifah Reveals She’s Working On A ‘Living Single’ Revival
by Jan 13, 2017

Queen Latifah paid a visit to Watch What Happens Live on Thursday and revealed that a reboot of her hit 90’s sitcom Living Single is in the works!

“Funny you should ask — we’re actually working on it,” she told host Andy Cohen. “It’s not there yet, but hopefully we can get it happening.”

 

 

The 46-year-old actress said she’d be producing the revival, which would reunite her with original stars Kim Coles, Erika Alexander, T.C. Carson, John Henton, Mel Jackson and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Fields.

 

As for whether the show would wind up on TV or on Netflix, Latifah couldn’t confirm.

“It depends — we’re still figuring that all out,” she said.

 

 

