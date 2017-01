Thanks to her work on ABC’s American Crime series, Emmy Award winning Actress Regina King has just signed a two year production deal with the network to develop content through her company Royal Ties, according to Deadline.



King has been flexing her behind the camera skills heavily lately, directing episodes for Scandal, Animal Kingdom, The Pitch and Greenleaf to name a few. Regina keeps it all in the family too, as her sister Reina King will serve as Development Executive.

Congrats Regina!