Remy Ma Opens Up About Miscarriage With Instagram Post

Love & Hip Hop stars Remy Ma and Papoose have been through it all. And it’s been well documented in their music and on television. On Monday’s night episode, the rapper spoke about her miscarriage due to an ectopic pregnancy.

“I promised my husband that I would give him the child that he’s been asking me for since almost the day he met me,” Remy said. “And I can’t do that any more. I can’t.”

Remy then posted an Instagram video from her hospital bed, that she recorded after having surgery, when the miscarriage happened.

“I never for one second thought that it would end like this, with me in the hospital, with stitches in my stomach and no baby,” she said in the video.

Remy Ma says she will now use in vitro to have another baby.