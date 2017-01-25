Remy Ma Opens Up About Miscarriage With Instagram Post

Love & Hip Hop stars Remy Ma and Papoose have been through it all. And it’s been well documented in their music and on television. On Monday’s night episode, the rapper spoke about her miscarriage due to an ectopic pregnancy.
“I promised my husband that I would give him the child that he’s been asking me for since almost the day he met me,” Remy said. “And I can’t do that any more. I can’t.”
Remy then posted an Instagram video from her hospital bed, that she recorded after having surgery, when the miscarriage happened.
First, thank you to everyone that sent their congrats as well as condolences🙏🏽 This was a hard time for me & my husband & we thought long and hard before deciding to share this part of our lives with you all. I was totally against it but in a fit of crying @papoosepapoose said " you are not the only one going thru this , we will get thru it" …made me realize how many women like myself experience the same thing and don't have a strong partner by their side to say it will be alright. So I'm here to tell anyone going thru a similar situation that it is not over and God has the last say so Thank you to the staff at the hospital I was in; you all were super nice & respectful and did everything to ensure I was comfortable. And to Dr. Razmzan , who came to perform my surgery at 5am, who tried his best to leave me scarless and succeeded, who eased any fears I had- THANK YOU, & don't retire yet cuz once we find the right in vitro dr you have to deliver my babies 😘#BlackLove #RemyMa #MeetTheMackies
“I never for one second thought that it would end like this, with me in the hospital, with stitches in my stomach and no baby,” she said in the video.
Remy Ma says she will now use in vitro to have another baby.