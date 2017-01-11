Sasha Obama Had a Good Reason For Not Being at the #ObamaFarewell

As Michelle and Malia Obama sat in the audience looking at the president give his farewell speech, many wondered where was Sasha?

“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women. You are smart and you are beautiful, but more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion. And, you wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad,” Obama said.

"Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad." —@POTUS to Malia and Sasha #ObamaFarewell https://t.co/JLR06l27pJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 11, 2017

Sasha, Obama’s youngest daughter, did not attend the speech, and people on social media came up with the oddest reasons why and #WhereIsSasha started to trend:

Errbody askin #whereissasha like she's our cousin and we gotta wait for her before granny gon bless the food. 😂 #ObamaFarewell — jocelyn imani (@JocelynImani) January 11, 2017

Sasha Obama is at home watching advance copy of The Young Pope in the White House theater. — Brandi B.e Historic (@ItsTheBrandi) January 11, 2017

Sasha Obama must be suffering from a major case of FOMO right about now… #ObamaFarewell — Aarti Pole (@aartipole) January 11, 2017

Just curious the location of the other Obama daughter lol what could possibly be more important than this ???? — LaMike james (@LaMichaelJames) January 11, 2017

But of course, in the Obama family, education comes first:

Where was Sasha? WH Official says she stayed back in DC tonight because she has an exam at school tomorrow morning. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 11, 2017

Sasha is a sophomore at the prestigious D.C. private school, Sidwell Friends.