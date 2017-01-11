#trending

Sasha Obama Had a Good Reason For Not Being at the #ObamaFarewell
by Jan 11, 2017

As Michelle and Malia Obama sat in the audience looking at the president give his farewell speech, many wondered where was Sasha?

“Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women. You are smart and you are beautiful, but more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion. And, you wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad,” Obama said.

Sasha, Obama’s youngest daughter, did not attend the speech, and people on social media came up with the oddest reasons why and #WhereIsSasha started to trend:

 

But of course, in the Obama family, education comes first:

Sasha is a sophomore at the prestigious D.C. private school, Sidwell Friends.

