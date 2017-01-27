#trending

Sherri Shepherd Puts Ex Husband’s Dating Profile On Blast
After winning the latest court battle over her ex husband Lamar Sally’s request for increased child support payments, Sherri Shepherd has been finding it difficult to keep her emotions under wraps. The 49-year-old Comedienne took to Twitter to vent about her lack of good judgement when it comes to choosing men and most recently, put an excerpt from Sally’s dating profile on blast.

