Sherri Shepherd Puts Ex Husband’s Dating Profile On Blast

After winning the latest court battle over her ex husband Lamar Sally’s request for increased child support payments, Sherri Shepherd has been finding it difficult to keep her emotions under wraps. The 49-year-old Comedienne took to Twitter to vent about her lack of good judgement when it comes to choosing men and most recently, put an excerpt from Sally’s dating profile on blast.

For the record… I always offered to financially care for my ex-husband’s son. What he was demanding was not fair & allowed him to not work — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) January 24, 2017

My ex-husband says he works part-time 20-30 hours a week. I work a min of 15-hours a day. I have always had to hustle to take care of mine — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) January 24, 2017

How many ex husbands does it take to get money from a single mom. Two. #dumb and #dumber #getalife #getajob — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) January 24, 2017

Sorry for all ex-husband tweets. I picked ‘em & accept consequences of bad choices …but never in my wildest dreams did I think they were 👀 — Sherri Shepherd (@SherriEShepherd) January 24, 2017

