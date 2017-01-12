SNL Star Michael Che Blasted For His Dating App Etiquette

Leah McSweeney, Founder of the female streetwear brand Married To The Mob, slammed SNL cast member Michael Che, calling the comedian arrogant and D-list after she encountered him on a dating app but text messages sent to Page Six by Che tell a different story.

“I met a comedian, I’ve dealt with a few comedians. They are the worst, I don’t even know why I entertain this but I have to say … Michael Che is so arrogant and so rude and disrespectful that I cannot even believe that someone … you’re like a D-list celebrity to me, whatever, that’s why I don’t even care that I’m saying his name. I’m not like blowing up Jay Z’s spot,” McSweeney explained on her “Improper Etiquette” podcast released Tuesday.

“Why are you on a dating app if you hate women? Literally, you’ve never met me and you’re texting me like I’m a stupid bitch … texting me and being mad rude. He kept just texting me, going, ‘I’m fat. Does that turn you on?’ And I’m like, ‘you’re fat? I think I’ve seen you and you’re not fat, OK.’”

She continued, “You’re trying to f–k with me? I don’t get it. You’re just a f–king dork wearing Air Force Ones [sneakers] at the end of the day. Like, cause you’re sitting up there writing your jokes on a little card, trying to figure out what the f–k. His Netflix special [“Michael Che Matters”] is actually funny … arrogance is ignorance to me. You don’t know me, you don’t know nothing about me, you don’t know we have mad friends in common and like, you’re gonna treat me like some stupid bitch? Like f–k you. I just can’t deal.”

But a series of text messages between the comic, 33, and McSweeney that start in September 2016 and end in early January 2017, reveal several odd exchanges that don’t appear to support McSweeney’s claims.

A photo posted by Leah McSweeney (@leahmob) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:53am PST

“Hey remember me,” she writes on November 27, 2016, which begins a conversation about Che living in Manhattan’s Hell Kitchen neighborhood.

“Lots of food options at least,” McSweeney writes.

“[I’m] fat,” Che replies.

“I’m laughing out loud. R u?” she asks.

On December 1, 2016, McSweeney texts Che, “What did u eat today?” but receives no reply. On December 19, she texts again, “What’s up?”

McSweeney texts again on December 29, “U hate me cus I’m white. Our conversations r everything to me btw. We have a lot of friends in common and if anyone of them saw this I would b so ashamed.”

On January 2, Che bluntly puts an end to the texting relationship.

“Do u ever want to meet up? Or r we just gonna text each other randomly until eternity? Well I did think it was odd u kept saying ur fat,” McSweeney writes.

Che replies, “I [don’t] wanna meet up. You text really strange declarations looking for a reaction, and I don’t wanna know what’s the real life equivalent of that.”

But despite McSweeney’s accusations, Che seems to be handling it with humor.

“For the record, I am proud of my curves,” he told Page Six Wednesday.

It seems like Che just wasn’t feeling Leah and she took offense. What are your thoughts? Did Michael do anything wrong?