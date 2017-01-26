#trending

Solange’s “A Seat at The Table” Is Turning Into a Syllabus
by Jan 26, 2017

Saint Records/Columbia

The course is subtitled “The Truths of Young Women of Color” and is curated by a group of professors and students from Wake Forest University.

Solange’s 2016 album A Seat at the Table is turning into a course syllabus. According to Solange’s Saint Heron, the project includes work from Melissa Harris-Perry, Wake Forest University students and scholars. But, young women of color are being asked to make submissions to help build the syllabus via Seatsyllabus.

“Solange Knowles’ A Seat at the Table has been one of the most reflective and popular albums produced by a young black woman that speaks to issues of race, womanhood and equality,” a statement on the website reads.

“At the beginning [of] this new year, and as we witness the inauguration of a new president, we invite young women of color, ages 16-30, to have a seat at the table by helping us collect the texts, music and visual art that speak to our experiences. If we are to have a democracy in which all of us have a seat at the table, we know that these experiences should be central to the development of America’s practices and policies.”

The A Seat at the Table-inspired syllabus is based on the album’s themes and will address five topics, including Resisting Racism, Understanding Gender and Sexuality, the Role of Relationships and Nurturing Ourselves. The fifth theme, A Seat at the Lunch Table, is geared towards elementary and middle school aged girls.

Seatsyllabus‘ call for submissions deadline is January 31st.

